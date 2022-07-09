Sheriff's deputies Saturday were investigating the death of a woman run over by a man in a truck after an argument.

Deputies  early Saturday morning were called to a scene in the 6200 block of Avenue T after a person reported witnessing a woman being run over by a man in a truck after an argument.

Deputies found a woman unconscious in the driveway and not breathing, according the Galveston County Sheriff's Office.

The woman was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead at 4:22 a.m.

“At this time, we are investigating this case as a homicide,” said Sheriff Henry Troschesset.

Sarah Grunau: 409-683-5226; sarah.grunau@galvnews.com

