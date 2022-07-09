Deputies investigate death of woman run over by a truck near Santa Fe By SARAH GRUNAU The Daily News Sarah Grunau Jul 9, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sheriff's deputies Saturday were investigating the death of a woman run over by a man in a truck after an argument.Deputies early Saturday morning were called to a scene in the 6200 block of Avenue T after a person reported witnessing a woman being run over by a man in a truck after an argument.Deputies found a woman unconscious in the driveway and not breathing, according the Galveston County Sheriff's Office.The woman was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead at 4:22 a.m.“At this time, we are investigating this case as a homicide,” said Sheriff Henry Troschesset. Sarah Grunau: 409-683-5226; sarah.grunau@galvnews.com Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Deputy Henry Troschesset Police Sheriff Argument Death Truck Homicide Sarah Grunau Follow Sarah Grunau Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesMan stabs himself, dies after cross-county car chaseTwo die by gunshots in suspected murder-suicide in League CityMagnetic interference attracts problems for drones in GalvestonHouse marked for demolition one of several in Galveston's sightsVote: 2021-22 Galveston County girls high school athlete of the yearRobert Mainor, LGBTQ pioneer in Galveston, dies at 83Firefighters battle blaze at Harborwalk restaurantFirst responders find body that's likely a missing 21-year-old swimmerPolice looking for man who robbed Friendswood bankGalveston has no choice but to ban all farmers market 'events' CollectionsCrowds pack beaches, seawall for Fourth of July CelebrationsLeague City celebrates Fourth of July with annual fireworks showCity of Galveston unveils McGuire Dent sculpture at recreation centerHouston Zoo releases sea turtles in GalvestonGalveston celebrates Fourth of JulyPilot Club of Dickinson holds annual Fourth of July Children’s ParadeSummer Series highlights youngsters' horsemanship, cattle skillsGalveston Beach Band Celebrates Summer with Music2022 Juneteeth Weekend continues on Galveston Island‘Flamingos’ flock to downtown Galveston for annual parade CommentedGalveston has no choice but to ban all farmers market 'events' (145) Randy Weber's either clueless, corrupt, or both (133) I won't celebrate July 4 while women are denied rights (108) 'Drag queen story time' canceled over safety concerns in Galveston (106) Blather left and right won't stop mass murders (84) Guest commentary: There are clear steps toward achieving gun safety (81) Guest editorial: The Dallas Morning News says Texas GOP platform leaves conservatives homeless (69) Guest commentary: Trump tribalism threatens democracy (68) Galveston sees threat and opportunity in mainstreaming Juneteenth (50) Supreme Court has taken us down the rabbit hole (47)
