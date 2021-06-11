LEAGUE CITY
A 58-year-old man shot in an apparent robbery Thursday night in an upscale gated community near South Shore Harbour has died of his wounds, police said.
The League City Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify who shot the man.
The shooting occurred in the 1500 block of Waterside Drive, in the Marina Village neighborhood, about 11:20 p.m., the department said in a news release.
The man had just arrived home from Houston and had pulled into the garage on his motorcycle when he was approached by several people. Police believe the attackers intended to rob the man or enter the home, police department spokesman John Griffith said.
Police received 911 calls about a possible robbery at the address. Officers found the man badly wounded in the garage, according to the news release.
Police initially said the man had been shot multiple times. On Friday morning, a police department spokesman said the man might have been shot only once, and also injured his head when he fell to the ground.
Witnesses told officers they saw people who might have been the shooters running away from the scene.
Police officers were reviewing security camera video from the neighborhood Friday, Griffith said. Police didn't have any description of the attackers or any vehicles they might have been using, Griffith said.
The victim, who wasn't immediately identified, was taken to a local hospital where he underwent surgery. He was reported dead about 9:30 a.m., police said.
Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to call investigators at 281-332-2566.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.
