GALVESTON
A man died Sunday in a single-vehicle motorcycle accident on the Galveston Causeway, police said.
A man in his 50s was found dead at the scene of the crash in the northbound lane of the causeway near the Harborside Drive overpass, Galveston Police Department spokesman Sgt. Xavier Hancock said.
Police didn't immediately identify the man.
The accident reduced northbound traffic to one lane, Hancock said.
Police declined to release the name of the man who died and the Galveston County Medical Examiner's Office was unavailable for comment Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.