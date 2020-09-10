TEXAS CITY
A man was shot in the head and killed inside a car near a Texas City basketball court early Thursday morning, according to the Texas City Police Department.
Another man were injured in the shooting, police said. He was in critical condition Thursday at a hospital in Galveston, police said.
No arrests have been made, but police said a person of interest had been identified in the shooting.
The shooting occurred at about 12:20 a.m. near a basketball court at the intersection of Bay Street and 17th Avenue N, on the east side on Texas City.
Police were called after a man knocked on a door of a house in the area and said he had been shot and needed help, according to police.
Officers found that 20-year-old man suffering from two gun shot wounds. He was transported to the University of Texas Medical Branch, police said.
Police then found the other shooting victim dead in a nearby car.
Police didn't immediately release the names of the shooting victims or any details about potential suspects in shooting.
Police were also investigating whether there was a third shooting victim, after a man with an apparent gun shot wound was reported at HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland hospital in Texas City.
Investigators asked anyone with information about the shooting to call 409-643-5720 or 409-945-8477.
There is a $1,000 reward for information that leads to arrests or charges in the shooting, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.