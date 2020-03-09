GALVESTON
Police allege an early morning crash that injured two resulted from drunken driving, but an attorney representing that driver argues his client is a victim, too.
Ariana Palestina, 23, was arrested on two counts of intoxication assault with a vehicle causing a serious bodily injury, Galveston Police Department spokesman Sgt. Xavier Hancock said.
The attorney representing Palestina, however, argues she hadn't consumed enough alcohol to be intoxicated and suspects someone dosed his client with a date-rape drug.
“She’s a good girl,” attorney Jonathan Zendeh Del said. “She’s never been in trouble before with the law.”
Galveston police were called just after 2 a.m. to a crash in the 2900 block of Seawall Boulevard and found two people, a man and a woman, with serious but non-life threatening injuries, Hancock said.
Police investigators learned that a black Chevrolet that had been traveling west on Seawall Boulevard hit three vehicles parked in a lot, Hancock said.
When the Chevrolet crashed, a 54-year-old man was standing between two of the cars that the Chevrolet hit, Hancock said. A woman, 32, also was hit by one of the vehicles that the Chevrolet hit, Hancock said.
Palestina is accused of fleeing the scene after the crash but police found her after searching the area, Hancock said. Police suspect alcohol was involved in the wreck, he said.
The two injured people were transported to the hospital, Hancock said.
Palestina, a Galveston native, was at Beerfoot Brewery, 2816 Ave. R 1/2, with friends before the crash happened, Zendeh Del said.
“The tab for four people was $52,” he said. “They did not drink a lot.”
Palestina wasn’t feeling well and decided to go home, which is where she was heading when the crash happened, Zendeh Del said.
“The thought is she was unknowingly drugged,” Zendeh Del said. “We are looking forward to testing her blood for date rape drugs.”
Palestina isn't a drug user, he said.
Palestina's bond on the two charges was set for $40,000, Hancock said.
Her family plans to post her bond, Zendeh Del said.
