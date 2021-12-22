GALVESTON

Police are investigating a shooting in 1300 block of 27th Street early Wednesday morning that left one man wounded.

Officers responded to call about shots fired, but found no evidence of a crime scene when they arrived on 27th Street, Galveston Police Department Sgt. Derek Gaspard said.

A man with a gunshot wound checked himself into a University of Texas Medical Branch hospital about 1 a.m., however, Gaspard said.

The man’s wound wasn't life-threatening and he is cooperating with police, Gaspard said.

Gaspard didn’t immediately have information about what happened leading up to the shooting. Police were just beginning their investigation Wednesday morning, he said.

Keri Heath: 409-683-5241; keri.heath@galvnews.com or on Twitter @HeathKeri. 

