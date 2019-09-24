DICKINSON
Authorities in Dickinson are responding to a possible oil spill on a major roadway and are closing roads as they clean up the mess.
The spill happened in the westbound lane of FM 517 near Highway 3. An oil-like substance was covering the roadway, a police spokesman said.
It's not clear where the substance came from. There was no crash in the area. Police suspect a vehicle may have leaked the substance as it drove down the road.
The westbound lanes of FM 517 are closed as authorities clean up the spill.
