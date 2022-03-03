An employee of the Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office photographs bags of evidence at the site of a search in a vacant lot on the corner of 23rd Street and Avenue P 1/2 in Galveston on Thursday, March 3, 2022.
Investigators from multiple local police agencies spent Thursday digging through a field near the Galveston seawall after receiving an anonymous tip about human remains being buried in the area.
The search at the corner of 23rd Street and Avenue P 1/2 ended on Thursday afternoon, with police only saying they’d found “items” in the field and releasing few other details about what, or whom, they were looking for.
Police taped off the block around the field, the site of a former nightclub and auto dealership, sometime on Thursday morning. Throughout the day, they used drones, dogs and digging tools to search the grounds. The work drew the attention of passersby and of people watching out the windows of The Meridian, a retirement community adjacent to the dig site.
Police first secured the area on Wednesday evening and began a more extensive search on Thursday, according to a press release.
The Galveston Police Department, the Texas Department of Public Safety, The Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office, the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office and the City of Galveston Public Works Department helped with the search, according to the press release.
Some unspecified items were recovered during the search, police said. Those items will be examined and police will continue their investigation into the tip, officials said.
The scene where police were searching was released on Thursday afternoon.
“There is no current perceived danger to the public,” the police department said.
