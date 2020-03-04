DICKINSON
Two people were injured, one seriously, in a crash Tuesday night, according to the Dickinson Police Department.
The crash apparently came soon after a series of gunshots were heard in the area of the crash. Police suspect one of the vehicles involved in the crash was speeding away from the where the shots were fired before it ran a stop sign and hit another vehicles, officials said.
The crash happened around 9 p.m. at the intersection of 38th Street and Colorado Avenue.
A vehicle traveling east ran through a stop sign and struck another vehicle traveling north, department spokesman Brett Hall said.
The woman driving the northbound vehicle was seriously injured in the crash, Hall said. A juvenile in the passenger seat of the eastbound vehicle was pinned and suffered less serious injuries, Hall said.
Both people were transported to local hospitals, police said. Their conditions were not available on Wednesday.
Soon after the crash, police began to receive reports of gunshots being heard in the area, Hall said. No in involved in the crash was shot, and police found no buildings or vehicles that had been shot, Hall said.
Police seized three handguns from the eastbound vehicle, Hall said. One of the weapons had been reported stolen before the crash, he said.
Police suspect several people had been in the eastbound vehicle before the crash, and that at least two people fled, police said.
Soon after the crash, police arrested a teenage boy at home about a third of a mile away from from the crash, Hall said. The teen is suspected of having been the driver of the eastbound vehicle and could be charged in the crash, Hall said. He was taken into custody Tuesday evening on a warrant related to another incident, hall said.
Police did not release the teen’s name because of his age.
