GALVESTON
A large disturbance Sunday afternoon on Galveston’s West End resulted in a shooting and a search for a person of interest, police said.
Galveston police at about 2:15 p.m. responded to an area near 9 Mile and Stewart Roads after reports of a large disturbance where someone had purportedly been shot, Galveston Police Lt. Xavier Hancock said.
Witnesses described multiple vehicles leaving the scene of the shooting, Hancock said. Police stopped one vehicle near 7 Mile Road, and one vehicle, which contained the shooting victim, was stopped near 69th Street, Hancock said.
The victim was taken by ambulance to the University of Texas Medical Branch with injuries that did not appear to be life threatening, Hancock said.
A person of interest had been identified, but no charges have been filed as of 7:45 p.m. Sunday, Hancock said.
Police would provide no more details about the shooting or the disturbance late Sunday.
