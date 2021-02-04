GALVESTON
A Galveston woman has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for her role in a fatal accident in 2019 that killed wrecker driver Gary Dubose near The Daily News building, just off of Interstate 45 near Teichman Road, court records show.
Dianna Marie Hoyler, 54, pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter and was sentenced as part of a plea agreement, court records show.
Hoyler was arrested in 2019 in connection to the death. Dubose, 58, of Galveston, was standing outside his wrecker while a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper was citing another driver for a traffic violation, officials said.
A crash investigator determined Hoyler’s 2006 GMC Envoy left the I-45 southbound service road near a driveway leading into the Daily News’ parking lot about 9:30 p.m. Feb. 23 and traveled through the grass along the shoulder before striking Dubose, according to the affidavit.
Dubose had been standing in the grass on the west side of the service road, just north of the patrol car, which was parked in the driveway, according to the affidavit.
Hoyler was transported to the University of Texas Medical Branch after the accident, according to the affidavit.
