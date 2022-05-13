TEXAS CITY

A man died Friday morning after colliding with a truck and being thrown from his motorcycle, police said.

The crash happened at about 5:50 a.m. in the 2500 block of Loop 197 S. in Texas City, according to the police Department.

The man wasn't immediately identified.

Police released few immediate details about the crash. In a press release, the department said the man was ejected from his vehicle and died at the scene of the crash.

The crash is still under investigation and part of the roadway was still closed at 10 a.m., police said.

John Wayne Ferguson: 409-683-5226; john.ferguson@galvnews.com or on Twitter @johnwferguson.

