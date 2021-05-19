FRIENDSWOOD
A Crosby woman has been arrested in connection to allegations she stole money from the Friendswood Mustang Athletic Booster Club, police announced Wednesday.
Shona Nicole “Nikki” Guerra, 44, was arrested Wednesday in Spring in connection to a theft investigation, police said. A Galveston County grand jury had indicted her on May 13 on one count of theft between $150,000 and $300,000.
She will be held on $200,000 bond, police said.
Police had been investigating allegations Guerra, in her role as the booster club’s president, had stolen money since January, officials said. Guerra lived in Friendswood before moving to Crosby.
The organization’s board in January learned from the club treasurer there had been discrepancies in the financial records, according to an official statement. The records revealed someone had been making unauthorized withdrawals from the club’s bank account, according to the statement.
Investigators spent months after the initial report reviewing volumes of bank records and had a fraud investigator analyze them, police said.
Booster clubs and parent-teacher organizations are separate entities from the district and are governed by individual boards and charters. But district officials have worked closely with the club’s leadership, district officials said.
This isn’t the first time in recent years the booster club, which oversees support for the district’s 18 sports and 800 student athletes, has faced allegations about misappropriated funding.
Friendswood police in 2018 received a report of a separate incident involving the theft of funds from the booster club, police said.
That investigation ultimately led to the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office charging Kimberly Halata, 50, with theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000, court records show.
Halata on Jan. 4 pleaded guilty to the charge and was sentenced to 10 years probation, court records show.
