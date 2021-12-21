A man was arrested early Sunday morning and charged with two counts of aggravated assault after being accused of following a couple home from a bar and shooting one person in the leg, according to police.
Myron Reevesford, 32, was arrested about 2 a.m. after a man was shot in the leg at an RV park in the 6200 block of Delany Road, Hitchcock Police Chief Wilmon Smith said.
It was a frightening night for Jacob Derick, who alleges he was followed from the bar on Delany Road after an argument.
Derick was at the bar with his wife and two friends when two men came up and started arguing, he said Tuesday.
When their friends left, Derick and his wife were again approached by the two men and the argument resumed, he said.
Derick left the bar without realizing a man was waiting for him in a car, he said.
“He came up on the back end of my car so bad,” Derick said.
Instead of being followed home, Derick and his wife drove to his brother-in-law’s trailer at an RV park on Delany Road, he said.
When they stopped, Derick saw a gun on the man who was following him and tackled him to the ground, he said.
“Whatever took over me, I don’t know what it was,” Derick said. “A lot of people told me it was the fight-or-flight adrenaline rush.”
Derick’s brother-in-law, who had come out of his trailer, was shot in the leg, Derick said.
Derick and his wife had been going to the bar for five years with no problems, he said.
“It’s to the point where I’m very emotional about this,” Derick said. “He could have killed me, my wife, my brother-in-law, my sister-in-law and their kid inside their camper.”
Derick’s brother-in-law is recovering from his wound, he said.
As of Tuesday evening, Reevesford, who is bandaged in a booking photograph, was still in the Galveston County Jail on two charges of aggravated assault and with a $100,000 bond, according to jail records.
