TEXAS CITY
A Texas City police officer has been charged with driving while intoxicated after fellow officers reported finding him beside the road in his personal car, officials said.
Officer Taide Pineda is charged with driving while intoxicated, a Class B misdemeanor, and was booked into the Galveston County jail about 5:58 a.m. Thursday on $1,000 bond, police said.
Pineda has been an officer with the Texas City Police Department for more than a year.
Officers were responding to a call about a vehicle going off the road in the 2300 block of Loop 197 South, when they found Pineda, who was off duty, in a ditch along the road, officials said.
Pineda was driving his car at the time of the crash and it was the only thing damaged, officials said.
Officers interviewing Pineda judged that he appeared to be intoxicated and called Galveston County Sheriff’s Office deputies to conduct an investigation, which is keeping with department policy, officials said.
Department leaders relieved Pineda of duty and launched an internal affairs investigation, officials said. They will make a final decision on his employment after the criminal case concludes.
