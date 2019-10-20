GALVESTON
Residents were evacuated from the area around 57th Street and Avenue L for about an hour Saturday night after a car that was evading police crashed into and damaged a gas line, police said.
The driver of the car, Blythe Bolton, 56, was arrested and charged with evading arrest or detention in a vehicle after the Corvette she was driving hit the gas line about 10:57 p.m. Saturday, Galveston Police Department spokesman Sgt. Xavier Hancock said.
Police were attempted to pull over the Corvette on Saturday night because the car matched the description of a vehicle involved in a hit and run that had just occurred in the 3200 block of Avenue M, Hancock said.
"We had been pursuing as they got to the residential neighborhood, decided to stop pursuing," Hancock said. "After we stopped pursuing is when the line was hit."
Residents in the surrounding area were evacuated while the Galveston Fire Department and CenterPoint Energy were called on scene, Hancock said.
Crews made repairs and residents were back in their homes within an hour, Hancock said.
Nobody was injured in both the hit and run and in the gas line crash, Hancock said.
Bolton's bond was set at $10,500, according to county jail records. She was still in custody as of Sunday afternoon, according to jail records.
