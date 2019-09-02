HITCHCOCK
A man's body was found floating in Hitchcock Bayou on Monday morning.
A resident in a nearby neighborhood noticed the body of Levan Jones, 34, in the bayou near state Highway 6 and Main Street, Hitchcock Police Chief Wilmon Smith said.
The man was found between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., Smith said.
Police have not determined the cause of death yet, but don't suspect foul play, Smith said.
