TEXAS CITY
One person is in custody after a shooting outside a convenience store Saturday morning, police confirmed.
A man received a gunshot wound to the arm after an altercation about 8 a.m. Saturday outside a convenience store in the 2000 block of Texas Avenue, police said.
The wound was not life-threatening, police said.
Police did not identify the person taken into custody Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.