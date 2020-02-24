GALVESTON
A woman suffered serious cuts to her face and arms on Saturday during a fight over paying for parking at a downtown lot during the city's Mardi Gras celebration, police said.
Police arrested another woman on the same night and accused her of attacking the victim with a razor blade.
Jasmine Epps, 37, of Texas City, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Galveston Police Department.
The fight happened at about 11 p.m. Saturday in a parking lot near the intersection of Postoffice Street and 27th Street, according a police complaint.
The victim, a 32-year-old Galveston woman, told police she was going to the Mardi Gras celebration in downtown Galveston and tried to park, when she was approached by Epps and told she had to pay to park, according to the complaint.
An argument ensued that escalated into a physical fight, according to the complaint. During the fight, the victim was cut on her face and arms, according to the complaint.
The cuts were so deep that fatty tissue was protruding from the victim's face and bones were exposed on her arm, according to the complaint.
Epps was arrested by Galveston SWAT team members as she was attempting to drive away from the scene, according to the complaint.
The lot was not officially affiliated with the Mardi Gras Galveston event, police said. It's unclear if the lot had permission from the city to charge for parking on Saturday night, police said.
Epps was held on $250,000 bond and was still in custody at the Galveston County Jail on Monday, according to jail records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.