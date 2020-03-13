GALVESTON
The two major cruise lines operating from the Port of Galveston and accounting for most of its revenue canceled all United States departures for at least 30 days in response to the coronavirus outbreak, officials said Friday.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., which operates two passenger liners from the port and is a partner in a $100 million deal for a third terminal on the public docks, also halted trading of its stock Friday on Wall Street, officials said.
“We understand the gravity of the public health crisis confronting the country,” the company said in a written statement. “And this is our part to play.”
Carnival Cruise Lines, which operates three ships from the Port of Galveston, also had suspended all of its U.S. operations through April 10, Carnival officials confirmed late Friday.
The port in 2019 inked a $100 million agreement with Royal Caribbean to build a new cruise terminal at Pier 10.
The cancellations were to begin at 12 a.m. today and affect all U.S. sailings.
Royal Caribbean was reaching out to guests and helping them work through disruptions to their vacations, officials said.
The news could be a big hit to the Port of Galveston, which depends on fees charged to people boarding cruise ships for revenue.
Members of the Wharves Board of Trustees, which governs the port, directed all questions to Kathy Thomas, a port spokeswoman, who responded with a written statement from Port Director Rodger Rees.
“The health of everyone on the Galveston waterfront remains our No. 1 priority,” Rees said. “While our 2019 cruise and parking revenues totaled $31.1 million, it’s far too early to say what impact to- day’s announcement will have on port revenues this year.”
But cargo and lay ship businesses, which accounted for $20.4 million in revenues in 2019 remain strong, Rees said.
The port in 2019 generated about $51.5 million in total revenues.
“We’ll look to maximize these revenues in the interim,” Rees said. “We’ve also built up revenue reserves to be prepared for situations like this.”
The U.S. Department of State on March 8 issued a travel advisory urging U.S. citizens, particularly those with underlying health conditions, to avoid travel by cruise ships. The move sent industry stock prices into a swoon.
Royal Caribbean stock had dropped to about $32 a share at Friday’s close from more than $113 a share in mid-February, according to the New York Stock Exchange.
Carnival stock had dropped to $17.58 a share, down from almost $52 in January, according to the stock exchange.
President Donald Trump declared the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency at a press conference Friday, the same day that Wall Street roared back from its worst day in 30 years, according to The Associated Press.
As of Friday, the virus had infected more than 137,000 people worldwide, according the AP. More than 5,000 have died. In the United States, cases have topped 1,600, while 41 people have died, according to the U.S. Centers For Disease Control and Prevention.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.