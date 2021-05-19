TEXAS CITY
The Texas City Police Department destroyed more than 60 gallons of liquid methamphetamine Tuesday after seizing the illicit drug during a traffic stop.
The drugs were seized from a pickup truck on FM 1764 about 6:30 p.m. Monday, according to police.
During the stop, police found buckets full of the drugs in the bed of a pick-up truck. Two men who were in the truck ran from police during the stop and weren’t caught, according to reports.
The police department posted pictures of the liquid from the bucket being destroyed on its Facebook page Tuesday. Police hadn’t released any other information about the seizure or the men who escaped as of Wednesday evening.
The police department didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
— John Wayne Ferguson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.