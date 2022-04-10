Galveston woman dies in La Marque shooting By KERI HEATH The Daily News Keri Heath Reporter Author twitter Author email Apr 10, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LA MARQUEA 42-year-old Galveston woman died of gunshot wounds sustained early Sunday is what police said was a targeted attack.La Marque investigators declined to disclose the woman's name.Officers on a call about a disabled vehicle found the victim in a bullet-riddled car in the 1500 block of Interstate 45 about 12:08 a.m., La Marque Police Department spokesman Lt. Forrest Gandy said. The woman was transported to a University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston hospital, where she died, he said. Police ask people with information to call La Marque Crime Stoppers at 409-938-8477 or www.p3tips.com. Keri Heath: 409-683-5241; keri.heath@galvnews.com or on Twitter @HeathKeri. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Forrest Gandy Woman Police Crime Police Department Galveston Officer Investigator Stopper Locations La Marque Keri Heath Reporter Author twitter Author email Follow Keri Heath Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesMassachusetts man dies during Galveston Ironman triathlonBody recovered on Galveston's West End beachLa Marque gunfight echoes back to 2021 killing, police sayMan found shot in car on state Highway 3 in Texas CityPolice say woman 'intentionally failed' to report Galveston hit-and-runOne wounded, one arrested in Kemah Lighthouse District shootingMan pleads guilty to negligent homicide over 2020 Galveston crashPopular Kitchen Chick to fly the coop; more buildings bite dust in I-45 expansionFormer La Marque city manager on leave during ethics probeChild badly wounded, mother hit, during early morning shooting in Texas City CollectionsTriathletes compete in Ironman 70.3 in GalvestonThe Daily News 180In Focus: Dynamo 4, Earthquakes 3In Focus: Dynamo FC 2, Whitecaps FC 1 CommentedUS and NATO should do more to stop Putin (134) Guest commentary: Fundamentalists are a danger to American democracy (104) Our state leaders should support trans children (95) Make America Great Again by not voting for Democrats (66) Denials of racism in our history are just tiresome (60) Galveston resident charged in connection to Jan. 6 riot (60) The US needs immigrants as much they need the US (60) When they attack difference, Christians attack God's creations (39) US must prepare for the worst with Biden at helm (36) Biden is to blame for high gas prices, inflation (34)
