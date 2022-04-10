LA MARQUE

A 42-year-old Galveston woman died of gunshot wounds sustained early Sunday is what police said was a targeted attack.

La Marque investigators declined to disclose the woman's name.

Officers on a call about a disabled vehicle found the victim in a bullet-riddled car in the 1500 block of Interstate 45 about 12:08 a.m., La Marque Police Department spokesman Lt. Forrest Gandy said. 

The woman was transported to a University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston hospital, where she died, he said. 

Police ask people with information to call La Marque Crime Stoppers at 409-938-8477 or www.p3tips.com

Keri Heath: 409-683-5241; keri.heath@galvnews.com or on Twitter @HeathKeri. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription