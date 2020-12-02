LA MARQUE
Police have arrested three juveniles on weapons charges after two late-night shootings, hours apart, in which two different homes were targeted, Lt. Chad Waggoner, spokesman for the La Marque Police Department, said Wednesday.
Officers also found two handguns late Tuesday while investigating the shootings that ended without reported injuries, Waggoner said.
Police declined to name anyone charged in connection to the shootings because everyone involved is a juvenile, Waggoner said. More charges could be pending, he said.
An officer was walking toward his car at the police station at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday when he heard multiple gunshots and saw two vehicles coming from the area where he heard the shots, near Lilac and First streets, Waggoner said.
The officer managed to stop one of the vehicles, identified the people inside and also found two weapons that appeared to have been recently fired, Waggoner said. Police later detained the second vehicle.
All three juveniles facing charges of unlawfully carrying a weapon were in connection to that first shooting, Waggoner said.
Officers later discovered a home in the 1000 block of Roosevelt Street had been the target of the shooting, Waggoner said. Multiple residents were home at the time of the shooting, though no one was injured. Investigators believe about 15 shots were fired.
As investigators were processing information from the first shooting, dispatchers received calls about a second shooting in the 1900 block of Little Street, Waggoner said. The calls came in at about 12:40 a.m.
Little Street is a just more than a mile from Roosevelt Street, the site of the first shooting.
It’s unclear exactly how many times the second home was struck with gunfire, but no one was injured, Waggoner said.
Federal, state and local authorities during 2020 seized more than 78 weapons and filed more than 40 charges to combat a rising tide of violence in the mid-county city, officials have said.
But despite the effort of local law enforcement, the measures have so far failed at stemming the problem, officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.