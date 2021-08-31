LA MARQUE
A La Marque Police Department officer won't face criminal charges for the fatal December shooting of 22-year-old Joshua Feast, the Galveston County District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.
A Galveston County grand jury on Tuesday decided to take no action against La Marque Police Department officer Jose Santos, according to the district attorney's office.
District Attorney Jack Roady and the Galveston County Sheriff's Office will hold a press conference later this afternoon to discuss the investigation.
Grand juries are used in Texas to listen to the facts of a case, as presented by prosecutors, and to determine whether probable cause exists to indict a person for a crime. Grand juries are secret proceedings, and the members of a grand jury aren't known to the public.
Santos shot and killed Joshua Feast during a chaotic exchange on a La Marque street on Dec. 9.
Santos encountered Feast, 22, at about 11 p.m. during an investigation into a series of shootings in La Marque, officials said.
Feast had been named a person of interest in those shootings and was sought on two outstanding felony warrants, including felon in possession of a firearm and evading arrest.
City officials have said Santos called out to Feast, who then quickly got out of the car with a gun in his left hand and turned, apparently to flee.
Santos fired one shot, striking Feast in the back. Feast ran about 30 yards before collapsing on the driveway of a residence, where he died, officials said.
Feast's shooting spurred a wave of protests in La Marque, reminiscent of national demonstrations that occurred in 2020 after the death of George Floyd at the hands of police officers in Minneapolis. Following the death of Feast, activists in Galveston County have organized regular marches and called for Santos’ firing and prosecution.
It's the second time in Santos' career that he's been cleared of wrongdoing in a fatal shooting. In 2017, he shot and killed a man who forced his way into a house and threatened the resident with a sword, according to police.
Santos worked for the Galveston Police Department from 2012 to 2013. He resigned after he and several other officers were sued in federal court by a man who claimed his face was held in the surf during a beating at the hands of Galveston police officers. The lawsuit related to the Galveston lawsuit was dismissed.
With the grand jury's decision on Tuesday, Santos was placed back on administrative duty at the La Marque Police Department, a city spokeswoman said. Since the night of the shooting, Santos had been on paid administrative leave, meaning he'd been told to stay home during the course of the investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.
