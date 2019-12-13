LEAGUE CITY
A League City man indicted earlier this year on charges he scammed 21 people out of nearly $500,000 was accused Thursday of threatening in a jailhouse conversation to kill one of his alleged victims, according to the Galveston County District Attorney's Office.
Gregory Goodnight, 54, was charged Thursday with two felony counts of obstruction/retaliation, according to police records.
The charges stem from July, when Goodnight was being held at the Galveston County Jail on charges of defrauding more than a dozen League City homeowners by accepting money for home repair work and then failing to do the work, prosecutors said.
While he was in jail on those charges, there was a hearing in a Galveston County Court in a civil case against Goodnight over unfinished repair work, according to a probable cause affidavit.
That hearing resulted in a man being awarded more than $29,000 in damages, according to the affidavit.
Later on the same day, Goodnight called a person, believed to be his wife, from a phone at the Galveston County Jail and made threats against the civil case plaintiff, according to the affidavit.
During the phone call, Goodnight said "I'm gonna kill those mother f******" and that the judgment would be the "last payment they get," according to the affidavit.
Prosecutors allege the phone call was a "retaliatory harmful threat," and in November obtained a warrant for retaliation charges, according to the affidavit.
Goodnight was charged at the Galveston County Jail on Thursday, according to police records. He was held on $160,000 bond and was still in custody at the jail on Friday afternoon, according to jail records.
