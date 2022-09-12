Friendswood police investigate suspicious death as homicide By JOSÉ MENDIOLA The Daily News Jose Mendiola Reporter Sep 12, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FRIENDSWOODPolice are investigating the case of man found dead Monday in his home with a head wound as a homicide.Police were dispatched to a residence in the 400 block of Oak Vista Drive about 12:30 p.m., police said.“When officers arrived, they conducted a security sweep of the home and found a white male deceased in the front hallway of the residence,” police public information officer Taylor McCombs said.Police believe the man, whose name has not been disclosed, had been dead for several days, McCombs said.“It appears that the deceased has a head wound consistent with foul play,” McCombs said.“Investigators will be interviewing persons associated with the home and in the neighborhood,” McCombs said.Anyone with information or who noticed suspicious activity in the neighborhood should call the Friendswood Police Department at 281-996-3300. José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com 