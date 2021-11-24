A Galveston County Sheriff's Office deputy was recovering from minor injuries Wednesday after he was injured by a passing truck while responding to an accident on Tuesday afternoon.
The driver of the truck didn't stop. The sheriff's office is investigating the hit-and-run and plans to bring charges against the driver, Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.
The crash happened about 6 p.m. Tuesday on state Highway 146 near FM 646, Trochesset said.
The deputy had pulled over to the side of the highway to respond to a crash involving two other vehicles, Trochesset said.
While the deputy was out of his patrol car, he was struck by a passing pickup truck, Trochesset said. The deputy saw the truck coming and managed to get part way onto the hood of his patrol car, but still was injured, Trochesset said.
The passenger-side mirror of the truck hit the deputy and was torn off the truck, Trochesset said.
The deputy was taken to a local hospital for treatment, and was released on Tuesday night, Trochesset said. The deputy is sore, but his injuries aren't life-threatening, he said.
The sheriff's office is looking for a gray pick-up truck with damage to its passenger side and a missing mirror, Trochesset said. The driver of the truck could be charged with failure to stop after a crash and failure to make room for first responders.
Investigators on Wednesday were working to collect security camera video from businesses near the crash in hopes it would reveal more information about the truck, Trochesset said.
The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information about the crash to call investigators at 409-766-2300 of 866-248-8477, or to call Galveston County Crime Stoppers at 409-763-8477.
