LEAGUE CITY
A Houston man was sentenced Tuesday to three years in prison for stalking his ex-girlfriend and sending her text messages saying he was going to kill her.
Adrian Rene Salazar, 33, pleaded guilty to one count of stalking and was sentenced as part of a plea agreement, court records show.
The woman contacted League City police in April 2019 to tell them that Salazar had sent her pictures of a handgun pointed at her vehicle outside of where she worked, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Salazar later told police he had sent a message using a toy gun, along with a message telling her she would die today, according to the affidavit. Salazar also told police he had visited the woman’s place of employment several times and had driven past her home.
The woman later told investigators Salazar sent hundreds of threatening text messages, made threats to her life and her family and sent several text messages with pictures of guns and bullets telling her she would die, according to the affidavit.
The woman reported that Salazar sent her a message as recently as March 27 saying he would slit her throat, according to the affidavit.
Salazar will be eligible for parole after serving a fourth of his sentence, prosecutors said.
