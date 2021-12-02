A man accused of stabbing his estranged wife to death inside a Texas City convenience store called a police department chaplain about the killing shortly after it happened, according to arrest documents released by the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office.
Brian Miller, 58, of Texas City, was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder in the death of his wife, Crystal Patterson, 36.
Patterson was stabbed to death inside the Timewise Food Store in the 400 block of state Highway 146 Monday evening.
Miller was arrested by police shortly after the stabbing and was being held Thursday at the Galveston County Jail on $250,000 bond.
A Galveston Police Department chaplain identified Miller as the suspect, according to an arrest affidavit released Thursday.
The chaplain told Texas City investigators Miller had called him and admitted to the stabbing and wanted to turn himself in, according to the affidavit. The chaplain told detectives he knew Miller and Patterson because they had attended church services together in the past, according to the affidavit.
Miller also called the Texas City police department and told dispatchers he’d tried to hurt his wife, according to the affidavit. Miller told dispatchers Patterson was probably at HCA Houston Mainland hospital.
Patterson never made it to the hospital, police said. She died at the scene.
Patterson was stabbed numerous times in the upper torso in a common area near the door of the store, according to the affidavit. Another woman who was inside the store at the time told police the man who stabbed Patterson was wearing a dark-colored hoodie pulled over this head, according to the affidavit.
The affidavit doesn’t cite a motive for the stabbing. Miller and Patterson had filed for divorce in October, according to court documents. The divorce hadn’t been finalized, according to court records.
Police arrested Miller at a house on Lane Road. When he was taken into custody, Miller was wearing a sweatshirt and shoes splattered with what investigators believed to be blood, according to the affidavit. Investigators also found what they believed to be blood inside Miller’s truck.
While he was being booked, Miller told police the stains on his clothes were paint, according to the affidavit. Investigators attempted to interview Miller about the stabbing but stopped after he asked for a defense attorney, according to the affidavit.
