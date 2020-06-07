GALVESTON
Seawall Boulevard became a parking lot Saturday night as massive traffic congestion plagued the island for hours and police responded to multiple reports of large crowds and several shootings.
By Saturday evening, police were working to divert cars off Seawall Boulevard, away from the gridlock that, for hours, stretched for the entire length of the seawall and into the West End, Galveston Police Department spokesman Lt. Xavier Hancock said.
Police had to move cars that were parked in the median near 95th Street, he said. By 10 p.m., vehicles traveling off the island were backed to a near standstill from the mainland to 40th Street.
By midnight, some parts of seawall were stop-and-go, while others were largely clear, but crowds of people still walked along the north side of Seawall Boulevard and stood outside bars on the side streets.
Police responded about 10:15 p.m. to a shooting in the parking lot of Kroger, 5730 Seawall Blvd., Hancock said. One man was sent to the hospital with a gunshot wound, but Hancock didn’t have any additional information about who fired the weapon or what led up to the shooting.
Earlier, a person was wounded in a shooting at Seawall Boulevard near 29th Street about 8:45 p.m., Hancock said. More details weren’t immediately available.
Officers also responded to a report of shots fired at Joe's Crab Shack, 3502 Seawall Blvd., but police could not find a victim or identify a shooter, he said.
The weekend was preceded by social media chatter about both a Houston slab car club that planned to travel to Galveston and the return of the Kappa Beach Party weekend.
Slabs are a type of custom car that emerged in popularity in Houston during the 1980s. Known for high-gloss paint and elbow wheels, in which the rims stick out farther than usual, the cars are associated with hip-hop culture.
City leaders last week were aware of the car club planning to come to the island and said they were prepared with a traffic plan but not largely concerned.
Social media chatter associated the event with long-dormant Kappa Beach Party, but city leaders said the car club wasn't connected.
At its height in the late 1990s and early 2000s, Beach Party, or Kappa, Weekend drew a reported 250,000 people, mostly African-American college students, to Galveston. The event caused gridlock on the island and highways and drew complaints about drinking and unruly behavior.
The event originally began as a gathering of college students associated with historically black Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity.
The event had dwindled in size by the mid-2000s. In more recent years, social media posts that advertised the return of the beach party have been non-events.
Significant amounts of trash and debris on the beaches, washing up in the water, all along the Seawall, downtown streets, all over Galveston.
How does the City quantify overall economic gain from visitors when law enforcement, trash pickup and resident displacement isn't factored into taxpayer costs?
Kudos to the City for getting clean up crews out early downtown as it looked great by just after 10 a.m. I wish I had a solution to offer but somehow the trashing of Galveston needs to be curbed, one way or another.
