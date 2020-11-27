GALVESTON
A Galveston man was arrested Tuesday in Chambers County and charged with murder in the death of another island man.
Renard Allen, 28, is accused of shooting and killing Ahmad Epps, 39, of Galveston, according to the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office.
Epps’ body was found along Interstate 10 in Wallisville about 5:30 p.m. Monday. Wallisville is about 25 miles east of Houston.
Epps was dead when deputies arrived. He had been shot in the back, according to the sheriff’s office.
A handgun found by detectives near Epps’ body had been reported stolen in Galveston, according to the sheriff’s office.
Chambers County investigators contacted police in Galveston and found that Allen had been the last person seen with Epps, according to the sheriff’s office. Allen was taken into custody at his apartment complex on 69th Street in Galveston, officials said.
He was held on $850,000 bond.
Chambers County officials weren’t available for comment Friday.
— John Wayne Ferguson
