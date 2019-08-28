LEAGUE CITY
A pedestrian crossing the access road at the FM 646 exit ramp off Interstate 45 at League City was killed in a collision with a vehicle early Wednesday morning, police said.
League City police have not released the age, gender or any other identifying information about the victim, pending next of kin notification.
The collision occurred at about 5 a.m. near the 2200 block of I-45 south.
The driver of a 2016 silver Chevrolet sedan exited at FM 646 and stuck the pedestrian, police said. The driver, 31, remained at the scene and attempted to provide medical service, police said.
The victim has been positively identified, police said.
The driver voluntarily consented to a blood draw, police said. Police don't anticipate criminal charges, they said.
More information will be released upon notification of the victim's next of kin, said Matt Maggiolino, spokesman for the League City Police Department.
