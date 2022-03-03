LA MARQUE
A man arrested in connection to the shooting death of a La Marque teenager pleaded guilty Monday to charges that he attempted to retaliate against witnesses to the killing, according to court records.
Daron Scott, 23, of Galveston, pleaded guilty to a single count of attempted obstruction or retaliation and was sentenced to spend up to 13 months in a state jail, according to court records. Scott received credit for time served equal to his sentence.
Scott still was being held in the Galveston County Jail on Thursday because he has multiple felony warrants in Harris County, officials said.
Scott was arrested in January 2021 and charged with two felonies: unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and obstruction or retaliation. The charges were related to the fatal December 2020 shooting of 18-year-old Derion Chambers, police said at the time.
Chambers was shot and killed on Dec. 30, 2020, on Main Street in La Marque, according to police. The shooting came during a spate of gang violence that occurred in the county in late 2020 and led to an anti-crime task force that included federal law enforcement conducting operations in Galveston County in early 2021.
Scott was arrested Jan. 22, 2021, in Missouri City. Police said they believed Scott was in a car seen leaving the scene after Chambers was shot. Another man also believed to be in the car has been indicted in Chambers’ death.
Despite the police statement about his involvement, only the retaliation charge directly tied him to Chambers. According to an indictment, Scott was accused of threatening to murder two people related to Chambers because they were witnesses to the shooting.
The firearm charge was related to an incident in October 2017, according to court records.
Prosecutors dropped the firearms charge because they still were awaiting evidence to be processed, according to the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office. It’s possible the charge could be refiled in the future, but Scott is expected to be transferred to Harris County in the meantime.
Scott also pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of evading arrest or detention related to an October 2020 incident in Friendswood, according to court records. He received a one-year sentence for that charge and also got credit for time served.
Two other people connected to Chambers’ killing have been charged but still are awaiting trial. Keandre Green, 20, of Webster, was indicted on murder charges in May 2021. Deryus Phillips, 18, of Galveston, was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.
Both cases still are active. Green is free on bond. Phillips is in the Galveston County Jail on multiple charges, including the gun charge. He was being held on $402,500 bond.
