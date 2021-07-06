GALVESTON
A La Marque man died Monday morning in a single-vehicle crash near the Galveston causeway, according to the Galveston County Sheriff's Office.
Kenneth Wayne Pleasant, 65, died in a crash on the outbound side of the causeway about 1:40 a.m.
Pleasant was ejected from the SUV he was driving, according to the sheriff's office.
An exact cause of the crash hasn't been determined, officials said. Sheriff's office investigators still were working Tuesday to determine a cause.
No one else was injured in the crash, according to the sheriff's office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.