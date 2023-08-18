GALVESTON
Authorities this morning evacuated the Target store on Broadway in Galveston for the second time in two days over a threat.
Numerous police and at least one fire department vehicle arrived just before 10 a.m. at The Galvez Shopping Center, 6228 Broadway, a Daily News staffer at the scene reported.
Employees and shoppers were ordered out of Target because of an unspecified emergency, the staffer, who had been shopping, said.
Target officials couldn't immediately be reached for comment.
Eduardo Renteria, a shopper who was asked to leave Target, said the situation was “crazy.”
“I was about to step into Target and as soon as I got in, they told me I had to get out of here,” Renteria said. “This is crazy.”
Officers did not tell Renteria why they were clearing the center, he said.
“I’m sure they wanted to keep it on the down low,” Renteria said. “It’s crazy to think that some people want to do harm on innocent people. Instead of trying to help others in the community this is what’s happening.”
Luis Prado, a contractor who was asked to leave The Home Depot, said Galveston is starting to get a bit wild.
Prado was at The Home Depot on Thursday when he was told to leave the premises because of an unspecified threat.
“It’s too much,” he said. “It’s weird. It’s starting to get crazy in Galveston. Galveston used to be peaceful. We can’t go on like this. What can we do? It’s not in our hands.”
Galveston police confirmed there was an emergency situation cause by a threat at the shopping center, but had few details.
The threat was received by the Houston Police Department, which informed local police, Kurt Koopmann, spokesman for the Galveston department said.
Police on Thursday used vehicles to seal off entrances after what officials described as an “unspecified threat” against national retailer Target.
The shopping center, home also to The Home Depot and numerous smaller shops, was closed for less than an hour, a police spokesman said.
Police about noon Thursday received information that a threat against Target had been received by an “institution for higher learning,” Koopmann said.
Local police would provide no more detail about the institution or the origin of the threat, Koopmann said.
Target stores outside of Galveston County also received threats, Koopmann said.
Officers contacted each store in the shopping center and closed the shopping complex at 2:15 p.m., Koopmann
The center was evacuated and numerous officers checked the premises for suspicious packages, Koopmann said.
Police didn’t describe the threat, but it initially was reported as a bomb threat, Koopmann said.
All officers were released from the scene and operations returned to normal at 2:30 p.m., Koopmann said.
“The safety of our team members and guests is our top priority," Target officials told The Daily News. "Law enforcement investigated this claim and determined our store is safe.”
Target stores across the nation have been targeted and shut down by numerous bomb threats over the past few months because it sells gay pride merchandise.
(2) comments
If Target has been receiving threats, it's not because they sell gay pride merch. It's because they sell trans merch for children... Or maybe someone just wanted to get out of a test.
Mr. DuPee, right on [thumbup]
