Amber Alert issued for Hitchcock 13-year-old By JOSÉ MENDIOLA The Daily News Jose Mendiola Reporter Jun 14, 2023 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Leanna Willis Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HITCHCOCKAuthorities are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl who was last seen in her residence, officials said.An Amber Alert was sent out regarding Leanna Willis, who was last seen at her residence in the 6500 block of Bell Street in Hitchcock, police Capt. Willis was last seen wearing a dark-gray hooded sweatshirt, black shorts and a backpack, Evans said.Willis is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds, Evans said."Family reported seeing an unknown adult male driving a silver Toyota Camry and believe she left with him from their residence," Evans said.The investigation has revealed that Leanna chats with adult men online through various social media platforms, Evans said."Her disappearance may be connected to online solicitation," Evans said.Anyone with information regarding the disappearance of Willis should call 409-750-3469, Evans said. 