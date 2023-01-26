An Alvin man was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison for assaulting his pregnant girlfriend with a frying pan in 2021.
Michael Alegria, 38, was found guilty Wednesday morning by a jury in the 10th District Court in Galveston, prosecutors said.
Alegria will be required to serve at least half the 10 year sentence before he's eligible for parole under Texas law, but was credited with about 18 months toward his sentence, so might be eligible for parole in three-and-a-half years.
On June 21, 2021, Galveston County Sherriff’s Deputy G.A. Garza responded to a 911 call about an assault at a motel in San Leon, according to the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office.
A woman reported Alegria showed up at the motel room in the early morning hours after the two had a fight the night before, and assaulted her, punching her in the face and head and striking her on the back with a frying pan, according to prosecutors.
The victim also reported Alegria grabbed a pocket knife and held it to her throat and threatened to kill her, according prosecutors. Alegria was indicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
The trial began Monday with Assistant District Attorneys Casey McKim and Ricque Davis representing the state, Shauna Berardinelli Correia representing Alegria and Judge Kerry Neves presiding.
