70-year-old man dies in structure fire, sheriff says By JOSÉ MENDIOLA The Daily News Jose Mendiola Reporter Jun 12, 2023 SANTA FEA man was found dead in a structure fire that may have been caused by electricity on Monday morning, Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.The Santa Fe Fire Department responded to a structure fire involving a home located in the 1000 block of Rymal Road at about 4 a.m., Trochesset said. The Sheriff's office also responded to the scene.Fire departments from Santa Fe and Hitchcock arrived and put out the fire, Trochesset said.Authorities found a dead body inside the burnt residence, Trochesset said.The man was identified as 70-year-old Herbert Moore, Trochesset said.Investigators on the scene believe the fire had an "electrical origin," he said.There were no signs of foul play, Trochesset said. José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com
