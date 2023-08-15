Two 18-year-old men were charged Monday, accused of nearly striking an officer with a car and evading arrest, authorities said.
Officers in League City were looking for a black Mercedes-Benz sedan reported to have been involved in a burglary earlier that day, public information officer José Ortega said.
Officers saw a sedan matching that description near the intersection of Lighthouse Boulevard and Palm Cove Lane at 5:27 p.m. They attempted a traffic stop, but the driver of the car kept going, Ortega said.
The driver of the car led officers to the Palm Cove Subdivision, where he turned into a cul-de-sac, stopped and raised his hands, Ortega said.
Officers got out and ordered the driver out of the car, but the driver sped toward one officer, who was forced to jump out of the way, Ortega said.
Pursuing officers found the sedan in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 500 block of Davis Road, where a passenger of the vehicle fled on foot, Ortega said.
Officers a short time later caught and arrested Colin Jacob Monroe, 18, charging him with evading arrest on foot and holding him on a $2,500 bond, Ortega said.
The driver fled in the sedan but was later stopped with spike strips, Ortega said.
The driver, identified as Zachary Lee McKinney, 18, was charged with aggravated assault of a police officer and evading arrest in a motor vehicle, Ortega said.
During the time of his arrest, McKinney had been free on bond for a previous charge of evading arrest in a motor vehicle, authorities said.
McKinney was held without bond in the Galveston County Jail, Ortega said.
