Four stabbed in Texas City bar fight, authorities said By JOSÉ MENDIOLA The Daily News Jose Mendiola Reporter Mar 6, 2023 10 hrs ago TEXAS CITYFour people were stabbed during a bar fight in Texas City on Sunday morning, authorities said.The fight occurred about 1:30 a.m. in The Venue at Texas City, 820 34th St., Texas City Police Department spokesman Lorenzo Manuel de la Garza said.The four wounded were transported alive to a local hospital, de la Garza said.Updates on their medical conditions weren't available Monday afternoon, de la Garza said.No arrests had been made, and detectives hadn't determined why the fight broke out, he said. José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com
