A spike in overdoses and deaths from synthetic opioids, which U.S. health officials refer to as the third wave, arrived a little late in Galveston County, but it’s here and first responders are taking extreme caution in handling any kind of drugs they encounter, one top law officer said.
“It’s deadly; we make sure that all our law enforcement officers are equipped with gloves when handling it,” Galveston County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Ray Nolen said.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention marks the third wave’s start as 2013, when national overdose death rates began a sharp climb from fewer than two per 100,000 to almost 20 by 2020.
The first wave began in 1999, with a rise in deaths from prescription opioids such as Oxycontin; the second in 2010 when heroin drove the death toll. Both were considered public health crises, but neither even approached what was to come with the synthetic opioids, primarily fentanyl, according to CDC numbers.
“The number of drug overdose deaths increased by nearly 30 percent from 2019 to 2020 and has quintupled since 1999,” according to the CDC. “Nearly 75 percent of the 91,799 drug overdose deaths in 2020 involved an opioid.”
Galveston County in 2020 had the second-highest number of drug overdose deaths in the state of Texas, roughly 200 per 100,000, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
But not until last year did fentanyl become a prime concern locally. Now it’s everywhere, Nolen said.
SAFE TO ASSUME
“It just seems that every report that our Organized Crime Task Force does, the more and more I’m starting to see the word fentanyl,” Nolen said.
“When we come across any drug, we have to assume it has fentanyl,” Nolen said.
Fentanyl is 50 to 100 times more powerful than morphine or heroin, according to the CDC. It’s often mixed with drugs such as heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine and MDMA, commonly called ecstasy or molly, to increase their potency, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration report.
Even the corrections bureau at the sheriff’s office is seeing more drugs laced with fentanyl in smuggling attempts at the jail, he said.
Law officers carry test kits to identify whether drugs are laced with fentanyl, Nolen said.
The general screen test can identify fentanyl, acetyl-fentanyl and heroin.
SO FAR, SO GOOD
Although there has been no confirmed exposure of a law enforcement officer to fentanyl, deputies have experienced dizziness when handling the drug, Nolen said.
“We’ve had some deputies that work in the jail that have handled paraphernalia, which later resulted in fentanyl and they started feeling dizzy,” Nolen said. “They were taken to the hospital. It was never confirmed whether or not it was exposure, but it sure is coincidental.”
First responders are increasingly likely to encounter fentanyl when responding to overdoses call, making arrests or even conducting traffic stops, DEA officials said.
The DEA recommends all first responders wear gloves, a properly fitted mask and eye protection when in situations that might involve fentanyl.
“I make sure that I wear my gloves any time I’m handling any type of substance,” Hitchcock Police Department Officer Daniel Crenshaw said. “We’ve become extremely cautious with handling drugs, especially with the increase in fentanyl.”
FEAR ITSELF
Although there is intense, rational fear about exposure to the deadly drug, the risk is not simply in touching it, medical officials said.
“Because there is so much widespread misinformation about skin contact with fentanyl, it can lead to an unfortunate nocebo effect,” said Christina Merritt, director of Molecular and Translational Therapeutics at the Center for Addiction Research at the University of Texas Medical Branch.
A nocebo effect is the opposite of a placebo effect. Through it, people can experience bad symptoms because they believe they came into contact with something like fentanyl, leading to feelings of nausea and dizziness, Merritt said.
“Anticipation of a negative experience will lead to psychosomatics,” Merritt said. “It’s the anticipation of fentanyl that can cause a bodily response.”
But for somebody to feel the real effects of fentanyl, it must come in contact with mucous membranes, Merritt said.
Mucous membranes are the inner lining of certain organs or body cavities such as the nose, mouth, lungs or stomach, according to the National Institute of Health.
“Just skin contact with powdered fentanyl or drug laced with fentanyl such as Adderall does not pose any risk,” Merritt said.
“Fentanyl, however, can accidentally come into contact with one’s mouth or nose where it can reach the mucous membranes. First responders should wear protection such as gloves, glasses and masks.”
TOO LOW TO KNOW
The fear about exposure is an understandable, rational emotion compounded by misinformation about the risks, Merritt said.
The symptoms of fentanyl exposure are slow breathing, constricted or pinpoint pupils, drowsiness and unresponsiveness or cold and clammy skin, Merritt said.
People alert enough to ask for Narcan probably aren’t experiencing a reaction to fentanyl, Merritt said. Most people experiencing an exposure or an overdose would not be aware they are experiencing symptoms.
First responders aren’t going to take any chances and will continue to take any precautions as needed, Nolen said.
“Fentanyl is coming,” Nolen said. “We’re going to see a lot more controlled substances laced with it. It’ll just be one more target that our narcotics guys are looking for. We’re going to have to be alert and ready.
“Unfortunately, there will be casualties out there using it. This will just be another part in the war on drugs.”
