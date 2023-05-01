TEXAS CITY Authorities plan this week to send a team of divers to investigate and remove several cars found submerged in the same lake where a woman was found dead in her car. On April 24, volunteers found the body of a woman missing since April 12 in the lake. They also found a breached fence, tracks leading to the manmade lake and at least a half-dozen other vehicles beneath the murky water, a spokeswoman for the volunteer group said. Texas City Police Department detectives Monday still were investigating how Katherine Elizabeth Gannon, 43, of Texas City, and the six cars ended up in the lake on private property in the 1300 block of Century Boulevard, department spokesman officer Lorenzo Manuel de la Garza said. Police Monday afternoon still were awaiting the results of Gannon’s autopsy, he said. There were no signs of foul play and medical examiners were awaiting a toxicology report, John “D.J.” Florence, chief investigator for the Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office, said. Texas EquuSearch, a nonprofit that searches for and works to recover missing people, began searching for Gannon on the morning of April 24 after her brother contacted the group April 17, said Tammy Phillips, a spokeswoman for the organization. The group was looking in the area off Century Boulevard because Gannon lived in a nearby apartment, she said. The group found there were tire marks going through a fence into the lake, Phillips said. The EquuSearch team found at least six vehicles in the lake before it stopped looking and called police about 4:50 p.m., she said. “Members of the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team assisted with the recovery of the vehicle and once it was removed from the water, a body was discovered inside of the vehicle,” de la Garza said. Texas City authorities are working with the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team to investigate the other vehicles in the lake, however, nobody knows exactly when they will inspect this week, de la Garza said. There also is no answer to whether there are other bodies in the vehicles that were discovered April 24, authorities said. “We’re still looking to see if there are any people that have disappeared in that area,” Sheriff Henry Trochesset said. “At this time, we’re not looking for somebody who went missing in recent history.” The cars may be a part of another crime, Trochesset said. “We’re going to go out, pull the cars out the lake and go from there to see if the cars were stolen or if the cars are a part of an insurance fraud,” Trochesset said. It’s not out of the ordinary for somebody to get rid of their car to collect insurance money, Trochesset said. Trochesset didn’t know who the fenced-off lake belonged to, but said the lake is under the jurisdiction of Texas City, he said.
