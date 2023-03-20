LA MARQUE
The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office on Monday was investigating how a man was killed and a woman critically injured in a collision with a Texas City Police Department vehicle Saturday night in La Marque, authorities said.
The crash happened when Texas City police officer Joe Waggoner responded to assist the La Marque Police Department at 10:11 p.m., officer Lorenzo Manuel de la Garza, spokesman for the Texas City department, said.
Authorities didn’t know Monday exactly what Waggoner was being called to assist with, they said.
The crash occurred at the intersection of FM 1764 and FM 2004 involving the police vehicle, in which Waggoner was the sole occupant, and a private automobile carrying George Arness, 72, and Patricia Arness, 31, de la Garza said.
George Arness, the driver, was transported to HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland in Texas City, where he died of his injuries, authorities said.
Patricia Arness was transported to the trauma center at the University of Texas Medical Branch John Sealy Hospital, where she was in critical condition, authorities said.
Investigators had not determined the relationship between the two on Monday.
“Waggoner was checked out at the scene and was later taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries,” de la Garza said.
The investigation was immediately turned over to the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office for investigation with the help of the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office, he said.
“Officer Waggoner is currently off due to his injuries but will be placed on administrative duties when he returns pending the outcome of the investigation,” de la Garza said.
As of Monday afternoon, the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office was investigating the crash, Maj. Ray Nolen said.
The sheriff’s office sent a crash reconstruction team to the scene, Nolen said.
Body camera and vehicle video will be reviewed to see what exactly caused the crash, Nolen said.
José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com
