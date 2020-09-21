GALVESTON
A man who died after he was struck by a vehicle while bicycling Saturday morning on FM 3005 has been identified as 30-year-old Galveston resident Brian Patrick Huynh, Galveston police said.
Windy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Low 78F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.
Updated: September 21, 2020 @ 4:54 pm
