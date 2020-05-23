TEXAS CITY
A 20-year-old Texas City man was hospitalized in critical condition after a Saturday morning shooting.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon hours. High near 85F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 77F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: May 24, 2020 @ 3:39 am
TEXAS CITY
A 20-year-old Texas City man was hospitalized in critical condition after a Saturday morning shooting.
James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews
Sports Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.