Three motorcyclists died in crashes and at least one was seriously injured during and associated with this year’s Lone Star Rally, authorities said Monday.
It wasn’t the most deadly year for the rally, which draws many thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts to Galveston from across the country, but the toll was higher than most recent years.
Julio Caceres, 45, of Pearland, died Friday in a wreck involving five other vehicles on Interstate 45 near Dickinson, police said. Caceres was pronounced dead at the scene and three automobile drivers were treated for injuries at the scene, police said.
The cause of the wreck still was under investigation, police said.
Houston resident Dwight Ball, 39, died in a crash Saturday night in Galveston after colliding with a Jeep on Broadway, Galveston Police Department spokeswoman Sgt. Stacy Papillion said.
“Witnesses advised officers the motorcycle was seen traveling westbound in the 3600 block of Avenue J at a high rate of speed when it ran the red light, striking the Jeep,” Papillion said.
The two people in the Jeep sustained minor injuries from the crash, Papillion said.
One of the occupants was transported to a University of Texas Medical Branch hospital in Galveston for treatment, Papillion said.
The crash still is under investigation, Papillion said.
The third death happened about 7:20 p.m. Sunday in the northbound lanes of I-45 near the Texas City Wye, Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.
The motorcyclist apparently hit something alongside the road, was ejected from his motorcycle and was run over by several vehicles, Trochesset said.
His identity was being withheld Monday pending notification of his next of kin, Trochesset said.
A fourth motorcyclist was seriously injured Saturday in a crash on Seawall Boulevard, Galveston police said.
Witnesses told officers the motorcycle was traveling east in the 7700 block of the boulevard when it appeared to develop mechanical problems that caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle, according to the police department.
“I think law enforcement resources did a remarkable job considering how busy they were and how crowded the island was,” Galveston Police Chief Doug Balli said.
“We had one death this weekend in Galveston,” Balli said. “But one is too many. We plan on working hard on how we can prevent this from ever occurring next year.”
A task force created earlier this year to crack down on drunken driving had performed well over the weekend but was often tied up investigating the deadly accidents, leading them away from any traffic enforcement, Balli said.
“Nevertheless, the Galveston Police Department did their job in keeping several hundred thousand people safe,” Balli said.
Seven people died in crashes during the most deadly Lone Star Rally weekend, Balli said. He couldn’t immediately recall the year.
