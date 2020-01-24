CRYSTAL BEACH
A man reported missing after he failed to return from a fishing trip Thursday was found dead on Goat Island off Bolivar Peninsula, the Galveston County Sheriff's Office said Friday.
John Wayne Ferguson: 409-683-5226; john.ferguson@galvnews.com or on Twitter @johnwferguson.
