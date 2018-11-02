HITCHCOCK
The principal of Stewart Elementary School was arrested Wednesday night after being accused of sneaking into a Texas City house at 4 a.m. and taking pictures of a former girlfriend while she was sleeping.
Donette Line, 47, was charged with misdemeanor criminal trespass, according to a Galveston County Sheriff’s Office police complaint.
The resident told a Texas City police officer that she and her girlfriend awoke about 4 a.m. to find Line standing over them taking photos, the complaint states.
Upon being confronted by the couple, Line began screaming she was going to show everyone the pictures, and then left the residence, the complaint states.
The resident told the officer she believed that Line had entered the home through the garage.
A warrant was issued for Line’s arrest, and she was booked into Galveston County Jail on Wednesday on a $1,500 bond and was free on bond Friday.
Line, who is the principal of Stewart Elementary School at 7013 Stewart Road in Hitchcock, was placed on administrative leave on Thursday afternoon after the school district learned of the allegations, said Carla Vickroy, superintendent of Hitchcock Independent School District.
