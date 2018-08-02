GALVESTON
A Missouri City man charged in connection with the 2017 killing of a hotel security guard in Galveston pleaded guilty Thursday and was sentenced to seven years in prison.
Tyronne Davis Haynes, 23, pleaded guilty to engaging in organized criminal activity for his involvement in multiple car burglaries, which led to gunfire and the death of a 23-year-old hotel security guard.
In October, a 20-year-old man, Brandon Rashard Ledford, was charged with murder for the shooting of Phillip Molis, an unarmed security guard at the San Luis Hotel. His trial is set for January, according to court records.
A third person named in the indictment, Marcus Dewayne Moffett, was charged with resisting arrest. He pleaded no contest in June and was sentenced to 14 days in county jail, according to court records.
A valet employee on the sixth floor of the hotel witnessed three men breaking into cars in the parking lot behind the hotel about 10 p.m. April 9, 2017, according to a probable cause affidavit. He phoned Molis who went to investigate with a flashlight, the employee told police.
As Molis approached the burglars, one of them pulled out a gun and opened fire and ran off, according to the probable cause affidavit.
The shooting set off a police manhunt with dogs and helicopters through the neighborhoods immediately south of the hotel. Police found Haynes near a fence by the parking lot on 53rd Street and arrested him about an hour after the shooting, according to court documents.
He admitted to police he’d been burglarizing cars and had ran off when he heard gunshots, according to the affidavit.
Haynes refused to identify who the other men with him were, according to the probable cause affidavit. But his girlfriend told police on the night of the shooting he was hanging out with Ledford and a man known as “Fetti,” who was later identified as Moffett, according to the probable cause affidavit.
The day after the shooting, police found a gun, latex gloves and a hoodie in the yard of 3200 Heron Drive, not far from the hotel, authorities said.
Molis died in the hospital April 15, six days after the shooting.
Officers set up surveillance when Haynes was released from jail April 16 and saw Ledford at the jail and then leaving the jail in the passenger seat of a gold-colored Lexus car, according to the affidavit. Police followed the Lexus and, after a chase, placed Ledford into custody, according to the affidavit.
Moffett, who authorities said was driving the gold Lexus, was charged with resisting arrest.
Ledford was wanted on a felony probation violation warrant in Fort Bend County at the time, so authorities picked him up but were unable to hold him in connection with the shooting, according to the affidavit.
In October 2017, a forensic analysis determined Ledford’s DNA was a possible match to the latex gloves found about 1,000 feet from where the shooting had occurred. The district attorney’s office moved forward on murder charges.
Haynes had been charged with criminal trespass after being arrested the night of the shooting. But he was indicted on the charge of engaging in organized criminal activity.
He pleaded guilty Thursday.
The charge is a state jail felony, one degree higher than the criminal activity alleged, which was burglary of a vehicle, Assistant Criminal District Attorney Ross Hill said. The punishment for that charge ranged from six months in jail to up to two years, but Haynes had two prior charges which increased the punishment range to a minimum of two years and a maximum of 10 years.
Prosecutors and Haynes’ attorney agreed to a plea of seven years in prison, Hill said. He will be eligible for parole after about 21 months, Hill said.
