Galveston police officer Brandon Bohnert has his daughter, Brianna, 9, pin his new sergeant’s badge on his uniform as Chief Vernon Hale watches Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. Six officers were promoted to the rank of sergeant during a ceremony at the police department in Galveston.
Newly promoted Galveston police sergeants, from left, Zachary Perry, Brandon Bohnert, Jeffrey Dagle, Larry C. Smith and Ashton Gill along with Chief Vernon Hale watch as Dr. Patrick Condy pins a sergeant’s badge on his son Christopher’s uniform during a promotions ceremony at the Galveston Police Department on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020.
Renate Russell pins a sergeant’s badge on her granddaughter Ashton Gill's shirt as Chief Vernon Hale watches Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. Six Galveston officers were promoted to the rank of sergeant during a ceremony at the Galveston Police Department.
With his children Parker and Morgan by his side, Galveston police Sgt. Larry C. Smith has his new badge pinned on his uniform by his wife, Amanda, during a promotions ceremony at the Galveston Police Department on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020.
Galveston police officer Brandon Bohnert has his daughter, Brianna, 9, pin his new sergeant’s badge on his uniform as Chief Vernon Hale watches Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. Six officers were promoted to the rank of sergeant during a ceremony at the police department in Galveston.
Newly promoted Galveston police sergeants, from left, Zachary Perry, Brandon Bohnert, Jeffrey Dagle, Larry C. Smith and Ashton Gill along with Chief Vernon Hale watch as Dr. Patrick Condy pins a sergeant’s badge on his son Christopher’s uniform during a promotions ceremony at the Galveston Police Department on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020.
Renate Russell pins a sergeant’s badge on her granddaughter Ashton Gill's shirt as Chief Vernon Hale watches Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. Six Galveston officers were promoted to the rank of sergeant during a ceremony at the Galveston Police Department.
With his children Parker and Morgan by his side, Galveston police Sgt. Larry C. Smith has his new badge pinned on his uniform by his wife, Amanda, during a promotions ceremony at the Galveston Police Department on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.